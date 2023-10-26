The Blues Society | The Indie Memphis Film Festival
Kacky Walton talks with Dr. Augusta Palmer, the director of the feature-length documentary “The Blues Society”, which is having its world premiere at The Indie Memphis Film Festival on Sunday, October 29 at 3 p.m. at Playhouse on the Square.
The film re-evaluates the life of the Memphis Country Blues Festival held from 1966 – 1969. Dr. Palmer looks at the Festival through the lens of race, the counterculture of the ‘60’s and the genre of Memphis Blues.