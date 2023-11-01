The Orchestra Unplugged: Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique
The On Stage at the Halloran Centre season continues on Thursday, November 2 with Robert Moody Presents The Orchestra Unplugged: Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Moody about this epic musical tale of love, jealousy, murder, and damnation, its shocking premiere and continued musical relevance. Robert Moody Presents The Orchestra Unplugged: Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique - November 2023 | Orpheum Theatre Memphis (orpheum-memphis.com)