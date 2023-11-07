© 2023 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Orpheum Theatre and Halloran Centre Season Continues

Published November 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST

The season continues in November at the Orpheum Theatre and Halloran Centre with three new shows and a special camp for young people.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about illusionist Rob Lake, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, and the next Broadway Season show SIX, as well as Camp SAY: Across the USA for young people struggling with stuttering.

Official Site for Upcoming Events | Orpheum Theatre Memphis (orpheum-memphis.com)

