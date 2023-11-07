Orpheum Theatre and Halloran Centre Season Continues
The season continues in November at the Orpheum Theatre and Halloran Centre with three new shows and a special camp for young people.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about illusionist Rob Lake, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, and the next Broadway Season show SIX, as well as Camp SAY: Across the USA for young people struggling with stuttering.
Official Site for Upcoming Events | Orpheum Theatre Memphis (orpheum-memphis.com)