Rhodes College MasterSingers Chorale Fall Concert
The Rhodes College Mastersingers Chorale will be joined by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and soloists for a performance of Felix Mendelssohn's masterpiece oratorio Elijah on Sunday November 12th at 3:00 p.m. at MacNeill Concert Hall on the Rhodes West Campus.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Rhodes Director of Choral Studies and conductor Dr. William Skoog about this opportunity to hear this very large and rarely-performed work.
