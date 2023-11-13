Inaugural Organ and Piano Recital | St. Louis Catholic Church
St. Louis Catholic Church at 203 S. White Station recently completed the upgrade of their Casavant pipe organ, expansion of the choir loft and acquisition of a new Kawaii grand piano. The Church will present an Inaugural Organ and Piano Recital to showcase the new and improved instruments featuring pianist and organist Alcee Criss III on Tuesday November 14th.
Darel Snodgrass talks with St. Louis Director of Music Dr. Scott Elsholz about this concert and the new musical capabilities at the Church.
Concert Series: Music at St. Louis | St. Louis Church (stlouischurchmphs.org)