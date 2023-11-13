© 2023 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Inaugural Organ and Piano Recital | St. Louis Catholic Church

Published November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST

St. Louis Catholic Church at 203 S. White Station recently completed the upgrade of their Casavant pipe organ, expansion of the choir loft and acquisition of a new Kawaii grand piano. The Church will present an Inaugural Organ and Piano Recital to showcase the new and improved instruments featuring pianist and organist Alcee Criss III on Tuesday November 14th.

Darel Snodgrass talks with St. Louis Director of Music Dr. Scott Elsholz about this concert and the new musical capabilities at the Church.

Concert Series: Music at St. Louis | St. Louis Church (stlouischurchmphs.org)

Checking on the Arts
Stay Connected