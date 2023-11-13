The Cousin from Nowhere | The Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Kacky Walton speaks with Ben Smith, Opera Stage Director at The Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music at The University of Memphis. He’s directing the Mid-South premiere of the operetta “The Cousin from Nowhere” by Eduard Künneke, which will be staged Friday, November 17 and Sunday November 19 at The Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center.
This charming work tells a captivating story filled with romance, comedy, and enchanting melodies. Set in a whimsical world, the operetta follows the main characters’ adventures as they navigate love, misunderstandings, and unexpected discoveries.