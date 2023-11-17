© 2023 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

Oak, Willow, and Maple: A Celebration of Public Art by Martha Kelly

Published November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST

Memphis artist Martha Kelly has completed artwork on three new columbaria at Elmwood Cemetery. These three large granite structures, designed to hold cremated remains, are inspired by trees and sculptures in Elmwood.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Martha Kelly about her first public art and the challenges and rewards of translating her vision into stone. There is a reception for the new works from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 19th in the chapel at Elmwood.

Oak, Willow, and Maple: A Celebration of Public Art by Martha Kelly (elmwoodcemetery.org)

