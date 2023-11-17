Oak, Willow, and Maple: A Celebration of Public Art by Martha Kelly
Memphis artist Martha Kelly has completed artwork on three new columbaria at Elmwood Cemetery. These three large granite structures, designed to hold cremated remains, are inspired by trees and sculptures in Elmwood.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Martha Kelly about her first public art and the challenges and rewards of translating her vision into stone. There is a reception for the new works from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 19th in the chapel at Elmwood.
