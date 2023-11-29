Darel Snodgrass talks with director Stephanie Shine about Wilde's hilarious and sly use of language, the importance of this particular play, and the transformation of TSC's theatre into a Victorian-age Dublin music hall. Thursday performances on November 30 and December 7 and 14 are Free Will Kids’ Nights when up to four children 17 years and younger may attend for FREE when accompanied by at least one, full-price-paying Adult Guardian. Requesting the Pleasure of Your Company in Our New Irish Music Hall for The Importance of Being Earnest – Tennessee Shakespeare Company (tnshakespeare.org)

