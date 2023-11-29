The Importance of Being Earnest | Tennessee Shakespeare Company
Tennessee Shakespeare Company presents arguably the wittiest English play, Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, on the Tabor Stage from November 30th through December 17th.
Darel Snodgrass talks with director Stephanie Shine about Wilde's hilarious and sly use of language, the importance of this particular play, and the transformation of TSC's theatre into a Victorian-age Dublin music hall. Thursday performances on November 30 and December 7 and 14 are Free Will Kids’ Nights when up to four children 17 years and younger may attend for FREE when accompanied by at least one, full-price-paying Adult Guardian. Requesting the Pleasure of Your Company in Our New Irish Music Hall for The Importance of Being Earnest – Tennessee Shakespeare Company (tnshakespeare.org)