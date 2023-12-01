© 2023 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Magic of Memphis | The Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Published December 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents their annual Magic of Memphis Holiday Concert on Saturday December 2nd at 6:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about this holiday tradition, which also features the Memphis Symphony Chorus, the Magic of Memphis Dancers, the Memphis Black Arts Alliance Singers, guest soloists, and of course the dancing Santas. The concert begins early, at 6:30, to accommodate families with young children.

