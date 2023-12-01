New Performance Series at Iris Collective
IRIS Collective begins a new performance series on Thursday December 14th at 5:30 pm at a new venue. The Small Business Series kicks off with cellist Cremaine Booker and poet Olatunde Osinaike at Cafe Noir, a new bookstore, coffee shop and community gathering space at 635 Madison Avenue in the Medical District.
Darel Snodgrass talks with IRIS Collective Artistic and Strategic Advisor Mary Javian about this new dimension in performance from IRIS, in a space that emphasizes books by and for the Black, PoC and LBGTQ+ communities.