Handel's Messiah | Memphis Symphony Orchestra
The Memphis Symphony Orchestra continues a long-time Christmas tradition with three performances of Handel's Messiah, on Tuesday December 19th at Germantown United Methodist Church (which is sold out), Wednesday December 20th at Lindenwood Christian Church, and Thursday December 21st at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church.
Kacky Walton talks with Memphis Symphony Music Director Robert Moody about his more than 130 performances conducting Handel's monumental oratorio. The December 19th performance will be broadcast at noon December 21st on WKNO-FM. Memphis Symphony Orchestra