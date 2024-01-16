© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Greater Illinois | TheatreWorks

Published January 16, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST

Kacky Walton speaks with directing partners Claire Kolheim and Jai Johnson about helming the production “Greater Illinois", winner of Playhouse on the Square’s 2022 New Worlds @ The Works Playwrighting Competition.

This compelling world premiere is a tapestry woven with themes of intersectionality, unraveling the beneficiaries of oppressive regimes, and is a testament to understanding, unity and the profound remedy for battling ignorance. “Greater Illinois” opens at TheatreWorks January 12 and runs through January 28. Tickets available by calling 901-726-4656.

