A Raisin in the Sun | A Raisin in the Sun

Lorraine Hansberry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is a powerful and moving drama about a Chicago South Side black family, and centers on the struggles they are confronted with and the decisions required that are meant to improve their station. However, deceit derails them as they battle back and forth through racial tension and family dissension as they try to find their place within their heritage and their place in what may be unwelcome territory. “A Raisin in the Sun” opens on The Lohrey Stage at Theatre Memphis on January 19 and runs through February 4.