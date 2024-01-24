New York Polyphony Comes to Calvary Episcopal Church
The acclaimed early-music vocal ensemble New York Polyphony comes to Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Memphis Thursday January 25th at 7:30 p.m.
Darel Snodgrass talks with bass/baritone Craig Phillips and Calvary Organist-Choirmaster Kristin Lensch about the history of the group and what to expect on Thursdays performance, featuring everything from Gregorian chant to 20th-century music, and including new pieces composed for the group. Events for January 2024 – Calvary Episcopal Church (calvarymemphis.org)