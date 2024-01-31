© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Velvet Sternum | Sheet Cake Gallery

Published January 31, 2024 at 10:43 AM CST

Kacky Walton talks with Lauren Kennedy, owner of Sheet Cake Gallery, a new contemporary art gallery which celebrated its grand opening last month. It focuses on artists based in and connected to the regional South, and celebrates women, queer artists and artists of color - highlighting the breadth and richness of work made in and of this place.

Walton and Kennedy speak about the current exhibit "Velvet Sternum", an exhibit of new work by Joel Parsons and Clare Torina."

Click here to visit the "Sheet Cake" website.

