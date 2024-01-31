Velvet Sternum | Sheet Cake Gallery
Kacky Walton talks with Lauren Kennedy, owner of Sheet Cake Gallery, a new contemporary art gallery which celebrated its grand opening last month. It focuses on artists based in and connected to the regional South, and celebrates women, queer artists and artists of color - highlighting the breadth and richness of work made in and of this place.
Walton and Kennedy speak about the current exhibit "Velvet Sternum", an exhibit of new work by Joel Parsons and Clare Torina."