32nd Annual Works of Heart Party and Art Auction

The Art Auction features more than 100 heart-themed works of art donated by generous Memphis artists. The art is available to view and bid on now at Works of Heart (memphiscac.org), and can be seen in person at the Memphis Botanic Garden through Saturday night.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis CAC Development Director Kate Hackett and contributing artist and planning committee volunteer Genna Wigginson about the event, the art avialable for bid, and the crucial work of the Child Advocacy Center that this event helps to support. Works of Heart (memphiscac.org)