Upcoming Exhibitions at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
The Dixon Gallery and Gardens has two major exhibitions open now, Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown in the Main Galleries and Remy Miller and Joe Morzuch: Marking Time in the Mallory and Wortzburger Galleries.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about these shows, the first about Wonner and Brown's California reaction to Abstract Expression and the second about the continuing work of former Memphis College of Art teachers Miller and Morzuch. Breaking the Rules runs until March 31st, Marking Time until April 14th.