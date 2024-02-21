© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Succession | Hattiloo Theatre

Published February 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST

Hattiloo Theatre continues their 17th season February 23rd through March 24th with the regional premier of Succession, by Charles White. Succession explores the world of Black theatre through the actions of Steve Harrison, a promising young actor, who tramples over his mentor, Marcus Chandler, and all other perceived obstacles in his relentless quest to get on the Broadway stage.

Darel Snodgrass talks with director Erik Little and actor Jay S. Tate about this look at the challenges and opportunities of an actor's life. Season 17 – Hattiloo Theatre

Checking on the Arts Hattiloo Theatre