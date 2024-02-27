Night Train Gala | Stax: Museum of American Soul Music
The Soulsville Foundation and Stax Museum of American Soul Music are presenting the Night Train Gala, a celebration of Black music throughout history on Saturday, March 2nd from 7 to 11 pm at the Stax Museum.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Soulsville Marketing Director Jayne Clark about this exciting fundraising opportunity and the important work that it supports.
