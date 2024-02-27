© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Night Train Gala | Stax: Museum of American Soul Music

Published February 27, 2024 at 8:40 AM CST

The Soulsville Foundation and Stax Museum of American Soul Music are presenting the Night Train Gala, a celebration of Black music throughout history on Saturday, March 2nd from 7 to 11 pm at the Stax Museum.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Soulsville Marketing Director Jayne Clark about this exciting fundraising opportunity and the important work that it supports.

Night Train Tickets Now Available: Our Largest Fundraiser of the Year - Stax Museum

