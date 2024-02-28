The Sound Inside | Quark Theatre
Kacky Walton has a conversation with Tony Isbell, co-founder of Quark Theatre and actor Kim Justis. Tony is directing the Tony-nominated play "The Sound Inside", which opens Friday March 1st at Theatre South in First Congo Church.
Kim Justis stars as Bella Baird, professor of literature at Yale. When she meets a surprising new student, their fateful encounter threatens to upend Bella’s quiet, everyday life. Adam Rapp’s twisting 90-minute mystery “thrillingly unfurls like a series of puzzle boxes” (Los Angeles Times), and will remind you that everyone is writing their own story — but is everyone a reliable narrator?
Tickets at quarktheatre.com