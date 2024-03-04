© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Free Concert at St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral

Published March 4, 2024 at 9:58 AM CST

Kacky Walton talks with Dennis Janzer, Director of Music at St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, and award-winning organist Colin MacKnight, Director of Music at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Colin, who earned his Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees from The Juilliard School, will perform a free concert at St. Mary’s on Tuesday, March 5.

The multi-instrumentalist talked about beginning organ performance at age 16, after he became fascinated by the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, and discussed the program he’ll play at St. Mary’s.

