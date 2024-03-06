Orpheum Theatre 2024-2025 Broadway Season
The Orpheum Theatre just announced their 2024-2025 Broadway season. There are 8 shows in the season, which features returning favorite Hamilton as well as brand-new shows, including three co-produced by the Orpheum.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum President and CEO Brett Batterson about the exciting new season, as well as the big shows remaining in this year's season. Season tickets are available now to renewing season ticket holders, they will go on sale to the general public on April 19th.
SPECTACULAR STORIES! ICONIC MUSIC! THE BEST OF BROADWAY! | Orpheum Theatre Memphis (orpheum-memphis.com)