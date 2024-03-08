Upcoming Spring Performances at the Germantown Community Theatre
Kacky Walton talks with Annie Freres, Engagement Director at Germantown Community Theatre, about special events coming up this spring. They are joined by Alexis Grace, former American Idol semi-finalist, who was named Best Singer of 2023 by The Memphis Flyer.
Alexis will be in concert at GCT Sunday, March 24th at 7pm, and she’s traveling to Austin, Texas shortly to play South by Southwest, an event that has been a springboard for musicians for over 30 years.