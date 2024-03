Darel Snodgrass talks with violist Matthew Cohen about the works he and his wife, pianist Zhenni Li-Cohen will be presenting, ranging from Beethoven and Rachmaninov to living composers Sean Hickey and Paul Coletti.

"A Romantic Evening with the Li-Cohen Duo" featuring Zhenni Li-Cohen, piano and Matthew Cohen, viola 3/19/2024 in Harris Concert Hall in Memphis (cimemphis.org)