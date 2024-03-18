Church of the Holy Communion's Yearlong Celebration as Church Turns 75
Published March 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Kacky Walton has a conversation with Dr. David Outz, Ministry of Music and Liturgy at Church of the Holy Communion. The church is turning 75, and they’re having a yearlong celebration, which includes a rededication of their newly refurbished organ, and a series of organ recitals that will feature performances from former associates from Holy Communion’s past, and a titan of the organ world.