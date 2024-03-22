© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

From Calvary to Glory: Handel's Messiah Parts II & III

Published March 22, 2024 at 3:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Calvin Ellis, Director of Choirs at Second Presbyterian Church. They are presenting "From Calvary to Glory: Handel's Messiah Parts II & III, Palm Sunday evening, March 24th from 6 to 8pm.

The Second Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir and Orchestra will be joined by members of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, and acclaimed soloists, soprano Emily Black, alto Lucia Bradford, tenor Ramon Moses, and bass Carlos Romero. A reception will follow the service.

