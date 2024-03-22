From Calvary to Glory: Handel's Messiah Parts II & III
Kacky Walton talks with Calvin Ellis, Director of Choirs at Second Presbyterian Church. They are presenting "From Calvary to Glory: Handel's Messiah Parts II & III, Palm Sunday evening, March 24th from 6 to 8pm.
The Second Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir and Orchestra will be joined by members of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, and acclaimed soloists, soprano Emily Black, alto Lucia Bradford, tenor Ramon Moses, and bass Carlos Romero. A reception will follow the service.