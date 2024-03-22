Upcoming Urban Arts Events
Kacky Walton has a conversation with Lakeisha Edwards, the new director of The Urban Arts Commission. The nonprofit organization is committed to creating opportunities for artists and neighborhoods to connect and shape spaces through public art.
She’ll talk about two upcoming events Urban Art is hosting: an information session covering the details of the planned Heights Line Gateway Sculpture on Wednesday, April 3rd at the UrbanArt Commission headquarters on Cleveland Street in the Crosstown neighborhood, and the UAC Artist Happy Hour Thursday, April 4th from 6 to 8pm at Lafayette’s Music Room in Overton Square.