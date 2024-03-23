© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

POTUS | The Circuit Playhouse

Published March 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton has a conversation with Anne Marie Hall, who is directing the regional premiere of "POTUS (or Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive)", which opens March 22nd at The Circuit Playhouse.

With this hilarious comedy of farce, POTUS delves into the world of politics, power, and presidency. Hall talks about the team of women behind a newly elected President and how they navigate the treacherous waters of Washington D.C., and fight to make their mark on history.

Checking on the Arts