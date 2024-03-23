POTUS | The Circuit Playhouse
Kacky Walton has a conversation with Anne Marie Hall, who is directing the regional premiere of "POTUS (or Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive)", which opens March 22nd at The Circuit Playhouse.
With this hilarious comedy of farce, POTUS delves into the world of politics, power, and presidency. Hall talks about the team of women behind a newly elected President and how they navigate the treacherous waters of Washington D.C., and fight to make their mark on history.