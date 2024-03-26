The Balourdet String Quartet Live Performance
Concerts International concludes their fifty-first chamber music season on Tuesday, April 2 in Harris Concert Hall with 2024 Avery Fisher Career Grant winner The Balourdet String Quartet.
Darel Snodgrass talks with all four members of the quartet about their program, featuring two giant works of the string quartet repertoire, how they formed, and the charming story of their name.
