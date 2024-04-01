© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Central to the Arts Festival

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT

The University of Memphis College of Communication and Fine Arts presents the second "Central to the Arts Festival," Saturday April 6th from 10 am to 4:30 pm at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center and the Music, Theatre and Communication and Fine Arts building on the U of M campus on either side of Central Avenue, which will be closed for the Festival.

Darel Snodgrass talks with College of Communication and Fine Arts interim Dean Dr. Ryan Fisher about the Festival, which showcases all six departments in the college, as well as partnerships with other community organizations, family fun events, food, and art exhibits and performances from College artists, ensembles and soloists.

Checking on the Arts Local EventsThe University of Memphis College of Communication and Fine ArtsScheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
