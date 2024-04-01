Central to the Arts Festival
The University of Memphis College of Communication and Fine Arts presents the second "Central to the Arts Festival," Saturday April 6th from 10 am to 4:30 pm at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center and the Music, Theatre and Communication and Fine Arts building on the U of M campus on either side of Central Avenue, which will be closed for the Festival.
Darel Snodgrass talks with College of Communication and Fine Arts interim Dean Dr. Ryan Fisher about the Festival, which showcases all six departments in the college, as well as partnerships with other community organizations, family fun events, food, and art exhibits and performances from College artists, ensembles and soloists.
