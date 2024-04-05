© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
B, B, & B Plus One | McNeill Concert Hall

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 5, 2024 at 7:40 PM CDT

Rhodes College presents B, B, & B Plus One, a concert featuring music of Samuel Barber, Leonard Bernstein, Dave Brubeck plus Ralph Vaughan Williams, Saturday April 6th at 7:30 pm at McNeill Concert Hall on the Rhodes College West Campus, featuring the Rhodes Mastersingers Chorale, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, the Rhodes Faculty Jazz Ensemble and soloists.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dr. William Skoog, who is directing the concert, about the music, including Dave Brubeck's Mass "To Hope."

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass