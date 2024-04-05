B, B, & B Plus One | McNeill Concert Hall
Rhodes College presents B, B, & B Plus One, a concert featuring music of Samuel Barber, Leonard Bernstein, Dave Brubeck plus Ralph Vaughan Williams, Saturday April 6th at 7:30 pm at McNeill Concert Hall on the Rhodes College West Campus, featuring the Rhodes Mastersingers Chorale, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, the Rhodes Faculty Jazz Ensemble and soloists.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Dr. William Skoog, who is directing the concert, about the music, including Dave Brubeck's Mass "To Hope."