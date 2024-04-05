© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

University of Memphis University Singers | St. Louis Catholic Church

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM CDT

St. Louis Catholic Church at 203 S. White Station Rd. concludes its concert season on Monday April 8th at 7 pm with the University of Memphis University Singers, presenting a unique concert experience based around Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics.

Darel Snodgrass talks with U of M Director of Choral Activities Dr. Francis Cathlina and St. Louis Director of Music Dr. Scott Elsholz about this concert based on, and utilizing, the themes of robotics and AI.

St. Louis Church (stlouischurchmphs.org)

Checking on the Arts Local EventsSt. Louis Catholic ChurchUniversity of MemphisThe University of Memphis University Singers
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass