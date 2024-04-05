University of Memphis University Singers | St. Louis Catholic Church
St. Louis Catholic Church at 203 S. White Station Rd. concludes its concert season on Monday April 8th at 7 pm with the University of Memphis University Singers, presenting a unique concert experience based around Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics.
Darel Snodgrass talks with U of M Director of Choral Activities Dr. Francis Cathlina and St. Louis Director of Music Dr. Scott Elsholz about this concert based on, and utilizing, the themes of robotics and AI.