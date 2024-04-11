© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Dr. Marjorie Garber | Shakespeare at Rhodes

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 11, 2024 at 10:02 AM CDT

The Pearce Shakespeare Endowment at Rhodes welcomes back renowned humanities and Shakespeare scholar Dr. Marjorie Garber for several events April 10 - 12, including lectures at Rhodes and the University of Memphis.

She'll be signing her new book Shakespeare in Bloomsbury Thursday April 11th at 6 pm at Novel Bookstore. Darel Snodgrass talks with Dr. Garber about Shakespeare's influence on the Bloomsbury group of writers and thinkers, and his continuing timeliness today.

Shakespeare at Rhodes | Rhodes College

