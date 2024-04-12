Our Expressions Art Exhibition | Memphis Botanic Garden
Kacky Walton talks with local artist Jim Henderson, whose paintings are being shown alongside those of Sandra Carpenter in “Our Expressions Art Exhibition” at the Memphis Botanic Garden this April.
Jim uses watercolor and ink to create southern landscapes found in West Tennessee and Mississippi, and hopes viewers will find a connection between his art and their memories of the past.
There will be a reception on April 14 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m at the Memphis Botanic Garden. Click here to learn more.