Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Our Expressions Art Exhibition | Memphis Botanic Garden

By Kacky Walton
Published April 12, 2024 at 5:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with local artist Jim Henderson, whose paintings are being shown alongside those of Sandra Carpenter in “Our Expressions Art Exhibition” at the Memphis Botanic Garden this April.

Jim uses watercolor and ink to create southern landscapes found in West Tennessee and Mississippi, and hopes viewers will find a connection between his art and their memories of the past.

There will be a reception on April 14 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m at the Memphis Botanic Garden. Click here to learn more.

Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Botanic Garden
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton