Checking on the Arts
The Curious Incident of The Dog in the Night-time | Germantown Community Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published April 12, 2024 at 11:18 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Germantown Community Theatre's (GCT) executive director Marques Brown and Jari Head, the lead actor of GCT's upcoming production of the Olivier and Tony Award-winning play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.”

Brown is helming the production and Head plays the lead character of 15-year-old Christopher, who is on the autism spectrum. Christopher becomes embroiled in a mystery in which he is the prime suspect and embarks on a journey that upturns his world.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time" runs from April 12 — 28.

