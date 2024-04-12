The Curious Incident of The Dog in the Night-time | Germantown Community Theatre
Kacky Walton talks with Germantown Community Theatre's (GCT) executive director Marques Brown and Jari Head, the lead actor of GCT's upcoming production of the Olivier and Tony Award-winning play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.”
Brown is helming the production and Head plays the lead character of 15-year-old Christopher, who is on the autism spectrum. Christopher becomes embroiled in a mystery in which he is the prime suspect and embarks on a journey that upturns his world.
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time" runs from April 12 — 28.