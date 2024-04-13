Blues in the Night | Hattiloo Theatre

Twenty-six hot and torchy numbers tell of the sweet, sexy, and sorrowful experiences that three women have with the lying, cheating snake of a man who does them wrong.

Their interweaving stories are defined through glorious songs that cover the range of this indigenous art form, from Bessie Smith to Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Alberta Hunter, and more.

This musical runs April 12 — May 5.