Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Blues in the Night | Hattiloo Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published April 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton has a conversation with director Angel Clark and actor Cleavon Meabon, discussing Hattiloo Theatre’s upcoming production of the Tony-nominated musical “Blues in the Night.”

Twenty-six hot and torchy numbers tell of the sweet, sexy, and sorrowful experiences that three women have with the lying, cheating snake of a man who does them wrong.

Their interweaving stories are defined through glorious songs that cover the range of this indigenous art form, from Bessie Smith to Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Alberta Hunter, and more.

This musical runs April 12 — May 5.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
