© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Steel Magnolias | Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published April 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with former Memphian and nationally known opera librettist Jerre Dye, who is directing “Steel Magnolias” at Theatre Memphis, which opens Friday, April 26 and runs through Sunday, May 12.

The play depicts the bond among a group of Southern women in a local beauty shop as they deal with the good fortune and tragedy that come to them. It is a touching portrait of women that celebrates their strength, as humor and irony abound with powerfully comedic sensibility.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsTheatre Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton