Steel Magnolias | Theatre Memphis
Kacky Walton spoke with former Memphian and nationally known opera librettist Jerre Dye, who is directing “Steel Magnolias” at Theatre Memphis, which opens Friday, April 26 and runs through Sunday, May 12.
The play depicts the bond among a group of Southern women in a local beauty shop as they deal with the good fortune and tragedy that come to them. It is a touching portrait of women that celebrates their strength, as humor and irony abound with powerfully comedic sensibility.