Perseverate | Visual Artwork Exhibit at The Medicine Factory
Kacky Walton had a conversation with local documentary filmmaker Joann Self Selvidge, and her husband, guitarist Steve Selvidge, who discuss their debut exhibition of visual artwork, “Perseverate”, opening Friday, April 26 at The Medicine Factory.
During the early days of the pandemic, they were inspired to shift their creative attentions to fiber art and film photography. The work reflected in the exhibit was created in the context of living with a child with disabilities.