© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Perseverate | Visual Artwork Exhibit at The Medicine Factory

By Kacky Walton
Published April 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton had a conversation with local documentary filmmaker Joann Self Selvidge, and her husband, guitarist Steve Selvidge, who discuss their debut exhibition of visual artwork, “Perseverate”, opening Friday, April 26 at The Medicine Factory.

During the early days of the pandemic, they were inspired to shift their creative attentions to fiber art and film photography. The work reflected in the exhibit was created in the context of living with a child with disabilities.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsThe Medicine Factory
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton