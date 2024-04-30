© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Memphis 2024 Exhibition | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:00 PM CDT

The current exhibition at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens, Memphis 2024, focuses on works by 18 prominent Memphis artists, both established and up-and-coming.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Assistant Director of Education Christan Allen about the show. In addition, Allen discusses "Sowgand Sheikholeslami: Progression," in the Mallory and Wurtzburger Galleries, as well as, "Made in Dixon | Hecho en Dixon," located in the Interactive Gallery.

Current Exhibitions | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Dixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass