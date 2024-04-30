Memphis 2024 Exhibition | Dixon Gallery & Gardens
The current exhibition at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens, Memphis 2024, focuses on works by 18 prominent Memphis artists, both established and up-and-coming.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Assistant Director of Education Christan Allen about the show. In addition, Allen discusses "Sowgand Sheikholeslami: Progression," in the Mallory and Wurtzburger Galleries, as well as, "Made in Dixon | Hecho en Dixon," located in the Interactive Gallery.