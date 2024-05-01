May The 4th Be With You - The Music of Star Wars | Memphis Symphony Orchestra
Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents May The 4th Be With You - The Music of Star Wars on Saturday, May 4 (Star Wars Day) with performances at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, in downtown Memphis.
Darel Snodgrass talks about this event with MSO Music Director, Robert Moody, and Associate Professor of Music Theory at the University of Memphis, Jeremy Orosz (who is narrating the program). This show features John Williams' music from all the movies and is presented in chronological order, plus extras.