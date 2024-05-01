© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

May The 4th Be With You - The Music of Star Wars | Memphis Symphony Orchestra

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents May The 4th Be With You - The Music of Star Wars on Saturday, May 4 (Star Wars Day) with performances at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, in downtown Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass talks about this event with MSO Music Director, Robert Moody, and Associate Professor of Music Theory at the University of Memphis, Jeremy Orosz (who is narrating the program). This show features John Williams' music from all the movies and is presented in chronological order, plus extras.

Darel Snodgrass
