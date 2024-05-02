© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Concerts in the Grove | Germantown Performing Arts Center

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 2, 2024 at 2:28 PM CDT

As the regular concert season winds down at Germantown Performing Arts Center, the warm-weather Concerts in the Grove season begins on Thursday, May 2 with Jerome Chism and the Royal Studios House Band.

Darel Snodgrass talks with GPAC Executive Director Paul Chandler about the upcoming outdoor season of Concerts in the Grove, featuring mostly local acts with some special guests.

In addition, Chandler talks about Happy Hours in the Grove continuing Friday, May 3.

Event List — GPAC | Germantown Performing Arts Center (gpacweb.com)

Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Performing Arts Centre
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass