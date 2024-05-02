Concerts in the Grove | Germantown Performing Arts Center
As the regular concert season winds down at Germantown Performing Arts Center, the warm-weather Concerts in the Grove season begins on Thursday, May 2 with Jerome Chism and the Royal Studios House Band.
Darel Snodgrass talks with GPAC Executive Director Paul Chandler about the upcoming outdoor season of Concerts in the Grove, featuring mostly local acts with some special guests.
In addition, Chandler talks about Happy Hours in the Grove continuing Friday, May 3.
Event List — GPAC | Germantown Performing Arts Center (gpacweb.com)