A Monster Calls | New Moon Theatre Company

It’s a stunning story of love, loss and courage, about a boy called Conor who is struggling to cope with his mother’s illness and is repeatedly visited in the middle of the night by a monster who tells allegorical stories.

The story was the idea of award-winning writer Siobhan O’ Dowd’s, who died before she could write it. Patrick Ness developed her idea into an extraordinary and heartbreak novel, which has now been adapted for the stage.

This show runs from May 3 - May 19, 2024

