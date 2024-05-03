© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

A Monster Calls | New Moon Theatre Company

By Kacky Walton
Published May 3, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton has a conversation with Aliza Moran, who is directing the Olivier award-winning play “A Monster Calls.”

It’s a stunning story of love, loss and courage, about a boy called Conor who is struggling to cope with his mother’s illness and is repeatedly visited in the middle of the night by a monster who tells allegorical stories.

The story was the idea of award-winning writer Siobhan O’ Dowd’s, who died before she could write it. Patrick Ness developed her idea into an extraordinary and heartbreak novel, which has now been adapted for the stage.

This show runs from May 3 - May 19, 2024

Click here to learn more >

Checking on the Arts
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
