Lead Us on to the Light | Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 6, 2024 at 8:35 AM CDT

Idlewild Presbyterian Church at 1750 Union Avenue presents Lead Us on to the Light, a program by the renowned Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir and Jazz Choir at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7. They will be joined by the Memphis Women's Chorale.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Idlewild Church Director of Music Ministries Landry Duvall, NWU Conductor of Choirs Tom Trenney, and The University of Memphis College of Communication and Fine Arts Interim Dean and Memphis ChoralArts Director Ryan Fisher about this exciting event.

HOME - Idlewild Presbyterian (idlewildchurch.org)

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
