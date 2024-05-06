Lead Us on to the Light | Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir
Idlewild Presbyterian Church at 1750 Union Avenue presents Lead Us on to the Light, a program by the renowned Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir and Jazz Choir at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7. They will be joined by the Memphis Women's Chorale.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Idlewild Church Director of Music Ministries Landry Duvall, NWU Conductor of Choirs Tom Trenney, and The University of Memphis College of Communication and Fine Arts Interim Dean and Memphis ChoralArts Director Ryan Fisher about this exciting event.