Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Moody about the iconic 1812 Overture, it's origin, and how it became an American patriotic theme.

Moody also talks about how he will present this work entertainingly to the audience.

Robert Moody Presents The Orchestra Unplugged: Tchaikovsky Comes to America - May 2024


