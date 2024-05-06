© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Robert Moody Presents The Orchestra Unplugged: Tchaikovsky Comes to America

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 6, 2024 at 3:02 PM CDT

Robert Moody Presents The Orchestra Unplugged: Tchaikovsky Comes to America at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts and Education on Thursday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Moody about the iconic 1812 Overture, it's origin, and how it became an American patriotic theme.

Moody also talks about how he will present this work entertainingly to the audience.

Robert Moody Presents The Orchestra Unplugged: Tchaikovsky Comes to America - May 2024 | Orpheum Theatre Memphis (orpheum-memphis.com)

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass