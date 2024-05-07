© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Constellations | Quark Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published May 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Tony Isbell, co-founder of Quark Theatre, who's directing “Constellations” at the First Congregational Church.

This spellbinding romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. What happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know — delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.

This show opens Friday, May 10, and runs through Sunday, May 26.

Click here to learn more.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsQuark Theatre
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton