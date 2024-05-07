Constellations | Quark Theatre
Kacky Walton talks with Tony Isbell, co-founder of Quark Theatre, who's directing “Constellations” at the First Congregational Church.
This spellbinding romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. What happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know — delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.
This show opens Friday, May 10, and runs through Sunday, May 26.