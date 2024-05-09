Symphony in the Gardens | Dixon Gallery & Gardens
Celebrate Mother's Day with the Memphis Symphony Big Band at the annual Symphony in the Gardens. This event will be held at Dixon Gallery and Gardens on Sunday, May 12, beginning at 4 p.m. on the Dixon South Lawn. Picnics, coolers, lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Special Events Manager Sarah Lorenz and Memphis Symphony Orchestra Principal Trumpet and Big Band leader Scott Moore about this treasured annual event. Tickets are very limited, go to dixon.org
