Checking on the Arts
Symphony in the Gardens | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

Celebrate Mother's Day with the Memphis Symphony Big Band at the annual Symphony in the Gardens. This event will be held at Dixon Gallery and Gardens on Sunday, May 12, beginning at 4 p.m. on the Dixon South Lawn. Picnics, coolers, lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Special Events Manager Sarah Lorenz and Memphis Symphony Orchestra Principal Trumpet and Big Band leader Scott Moore about this treasured annual event. Tickets are very limited, go to dixon.org

Checking on the Arts Local EventsDixon Gallery & GardensMemphis Symphony Orchestra
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
