© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

Tennessee Shakespeare Company continues their Southern Literary Salon Series on Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. on the Tabor Stage with The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver.

Native Kentuckian Barbara Kingsolver recently won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction with her novel Demon Copperhead, a Dickens-inspired tale of contemporary opioid-cursed Appalachia.

Darel Snodgrass talks withTennessee Shakespeare Company's Stephanie Shine, who is directing the Southern Literary Salon Series, about Kingsolver's regionally-inspired work. Shine discusses the presentation of the show in an oral, dramatic setting.

The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver – Tennessee Shakespeare Company (tnshakespeare.org)

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsTennessee Shakespeare Company
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass