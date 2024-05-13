The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver | Tennessee Shakespeare Company
Tennessee Shakespeare Company continues their Southern Literary Salon Series on Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. on the Tabor Stage with The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver.
Native Kentuckian Barbara Kingsolver recently won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction with her novel Demon Copperhead, a Dickens-inspired tale of contemporary opioid-cursed Appalachia.
Darel Snodgrass talks withTennessee Shakespeare Company's Stephanie Shine, who is directing the Southern Literary Salon Series, about Kingsolver's regionally-inspired work. Shine discusses the presentation of the show in an oral, dramatic setting.
