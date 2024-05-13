Native Kentuckian Barbara Kingsolver recently won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction with her novel Demon Copperhead, a Dickens-inspired tale of contemporary opioid-cursed Appalachia.

Darel Snodgrass talks withTennessee Shakespeare Company's Stephanie Shine, who is directing the Southern Literary Salon Series, about Kingsolver's regionally-inspired work. Shine discusses the presentation of the show in an oral, dramatic setting.

The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver – Tennessee Shakespeare Company (tnshakespeare.org)