Checking on the Arts
The Hot Wing King | The Circuit Playhouse

By Kacky Walton
Published May 13, 2024 at 12:41 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Jeramie Simmons, who is making his Playhouse on the Square directorial debut with the regional premiere of Katori Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, The Hot Wing King.

Described as a mixture of Boys in the Band and Torch Song Trilogy with a cooking show, Hall has created a domestic comedy about an amateur cook trying to create a signature dish while chaos reigns in the kitchen.

The Pulitzer Prize Board hailed The Hot Wing King for its look at masculinity and how it is filtered by “the experiences of a loving gay couple and their extended family as they prepare for a culinary competition.”

The Hot Wing King runs through Sunday, June 2, at The Circuit Playhouse.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton