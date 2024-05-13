The Hot Wing King | The Circuit Playhouse

Described as a mixture of Boys in the Band and Torch Song Trilogy with a cooking show, Hall has created a domestic comedy about an amateur cook trying to create a signature dish while chaos reigns in the kitchen.

The Pulitzer Prize Board hailed The Hot Wing King for its look at masculinity and how it is filtered by “the experiences of a loving gay couple and their extended family as they prepare for a culinary competition.”

The Hot Wing King runs through Sunday, June 2, at The Circuit Playhouse.