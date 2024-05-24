© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Zion Christian Cemetery | Zion Community Project

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 24, 2024 at 1:19 PM CDT

Located at 1426 South Parkway East in Memphis, Zion Christian Cemetery is featured in Last Rites: Tennessee's Black Cemeteries, which airs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31, on WKNO TV Channel 10.

The Zion Community Project will hold a Decoration Day Dedication (Memorial Day) on Saturday, May 25th. There will be a Volunteer Hour beginning at 10 a.m. and a program starting at 11:00 a.m., with a talk by Dr. Earnestine Jenkins, historian and University of Memphis Art History Professor.

Darel Snodgrass talks with CME Ministers Reverend Tyrone Davis and Reverend Reginal Barnes on the Zion Community Project board about the history of this crucial Black cemetery and current efforts to protect and preserve it.

Zion Community Project (zion-community.herokuapp.com)

