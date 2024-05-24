Zion Christian Cemetery | Zion Community Project

The Zion Community Project will hold a Decoration Day Dedication (Memorial Day) on Saturday, May 25th. There will be a Volunteer Hour beginning at 10 a.m. and a program starting at 11:00 a.m., with a talk by Dr. Earnestine Jenkins, historian and University of Memphis Art History Professor.

Darel Snodgrass talks with CME Ministers Reverend Tyrone Davis and Reverend Reginal Barnes on the Zion Community Project board about the history of this crucial Black cemetery and current efforts to protect and preserve it.

Zion Community Project (zion-community.herokuapp.com)