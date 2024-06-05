© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Second Wind by Ron Jewell | Gallery 1091

Published June 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talks to Ron Jewell, whose paintings are featured in WKNO's Gallery 1091 June exhibit, “Second Wind,” on view through June 29.

Jewell has spent his career in the performing arts, first as the Director of Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center and then as the Director of Operations at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education.

Jewell is also well-known for his portrayal of Mark Twain. Upon retirement, he moved to Florida and became a self-taught artist; this is his first exhibit.

Click here to learn more about this exhibit >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsGallery 1091WKNOBartlett Performing Arts and Conference CenterHalloran Centre for Performing Arts and Education