Second Wind by Ron Jewell | Gallery 1091
Kacky Walton talks to Ron Jewell, whose paintings are featured in WKNO's Gallery 1091 June exhibit, “Second Wind,” on view through June 29.
Jewell has spent his career in the performing arts, first as the Director of Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center and then as the Director of Operations at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education.
Jewell is also well-known for his portrayal of Mark Twain. Upon retirement, he moved to Florida and became a self-taught artist; this is his first exhibit.